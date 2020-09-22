Man Nabbed For Burglaries, Trespassing At Multiple Long Island Residences

An alleged serial trespasser was busted after burglarizing multiple houses and yards on Long Island over a stretch of nearly a year.

Suffolk County Police detectives announced the arrest of Selden resident Tyamie Bell, 39, who allegedly entered yards or residences in Coram, Medford, Middle Island, and Selden beginning in October last year up until his arrest this week.

Bell was charged with:

Two counts of burglary for entering home and confronting residents on Gordon Avenue in Medford on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and on Norfleet Lane in Coram on Monday, July 20.

Second-degree criminal trespass for entering homes on Woodlawn Avenue in Selden on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Carr Lane in Medford on Nov. 10 last year.

Third-degree criminal trespass for entering yards twice on Cedarhurst Avenue in Selden earlier this month, entering a home on Carr Lane in Coram on Oct. 28 last year, and entering a home on Gray Avenue in Middle Island on Monday, Aug. 24.

Bell was also charged with possession of a forged instrument. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.