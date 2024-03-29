Fair 43°

Woman Downs Utility Pole In Alleged Oceanside DWI Crash

A Long Island woman has been arrested after she allegedly drove drunk, crashing into a utility pole and downing wires, police said.

The intersection of Brower Avenue and Moreland Avenue, where police say 31-year-old Danielle Drexler crashed into a utility pole. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Unsplash maxfleischmann
It happened in Oceanside just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, according to Nassau County Police.

Thirty-one-year-old Danielle Drexler of Island Park was allegedly driving drunk near the intersection of Brower Avenue and Moreland Avenue when her 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche struck a pole.

Police said the crash caused a hazardous situation, as multiple wires were downed.

Drexler was arrested and taken to a local hospital with injuries.

She is charged with DWI and driving while ability impaired. Police said she will be arraigned when it is medically practical to do so. 

