Woman Downs Utility Pole In Alleged Oceanside DWI Crash

It happened in Oceanside just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, according to Nassau County Police.

Thirty-one-year-old Danielle Drexler of Island Park was allegedly driving drunk near the intersection of Brower Avenue and Moreland Avenue when her 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche struck a pole.

Police said the crash caused a hazardous situation, as multiple wires were downed.

Drexler was arrested and taken to a local hospital with injuries.

She is charged with DWI and driving while ability impaired. Police said she will be arraigned when it is medically practical to do so.

