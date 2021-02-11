Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Man Killed In Hit-Run Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles At Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Sunrise Highway (Route 27) at the intersection of Bayview Avenue in Copiague.
Sunrise Highway (Route 27) at the intersection of Bayview Avenue in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigating is underway after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles that happened overnight at a Long Island intersection.

Gacia Laroche,  age 52, of Amityville, was crossing eastbound Sunrise Highway, from north to south, at the intersection of Bayview Avenue, when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by an adult man at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene. The pedestrian was then run over by two other vehicles that fled the scene, police said.

Laroche was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

