Man Killed After Being Struck By Car On Long Island Roadway

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on Route 25 on Long Island, police said.

Ridge resident Michael Leithe was driving a 2012 Kia Sorento westbound on Route 25, east of William Floyd Parkway in Ridge, when the vehicle struck a man in the roadway at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Leithe, 34, was not injured. No charges have been filed against him as of Tuesday morning.

Police said that the Kia is currently impounded pending a safety check. The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling (631) 852-8752.

