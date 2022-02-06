Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: LI Man Facing 43 Charges, Including Burglary, Grand Larceny, Warrants
Police & Fire

Man Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Event At Nassau County Restaurant

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 61-year-old man was hospitalized after suffering a medical event at a Long Island restaurant.
A 61-year-old man was hospitalized after suffering a medical event at a Long Island restaurant. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A 61-year-old man was hospitalized after suffering a medical event at a Long Island restaurant.

The man suffered the medical episode in Levittown at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

When officers arrived, a nurse was giving the man CPR, NCPD said.

Officers continued giving CPR, and the man regained and lost a pulse multiple times, police said. 

Wantagh-Levittown Ambulance Corp. also responded and began giving medical aid, NCPD said. 

The man was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.