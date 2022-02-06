Man Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Event At Nassau County Restaurant

A 61-year-old man was hospitalized after suffering a medical event at a Long Island restaurant.

The man suffered the medical episode in Levittown at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

When officers arrived, a nurse was giving the man CPR, NCPD said.

Officers continued giving CPR, and the man regained and lost a pulse multiple times, police said.

Wantagh-Levittown Ambulance Corp. also responded and began giving medical aid, NCPD said.

The man was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

