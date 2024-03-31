Fair 47°

Weeks-Long Lane Closures To Begin On This Nassau County Parkway

Transportation officials have announced a new, weekslong closure on a busy parkway on Long Island.

One lane in each direction of the Wantagh State Parkway is subject to closure starting Monday, April 1.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/00luvicecream
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

Starting on Monday, April 1, and lasting for about two weeks, one lane in each direction of the Wantagh State Parkway between the Northern and Southern State Parkways will be subject to closure for maintenance, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

The closures will affect the portion of the parkway in the towns of Hempstead, Oyster Bay, and North Hempstead.

They will last between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to facilitate paving.

Additionally, NYSDOT reminded drivers that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled. 

