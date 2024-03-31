Weeks-Long Lane Closures To Begin On This Nassau County Parkway

Starting on Monday, April 1, and lasting for about two weeks, one lane in each direction of the Wantagh State Parkway between the Northern and Southern State Parkways will be subject to closure for maintenance, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

The closures will affect the portion of the parkway in the towns of Hempstead, Oyster Bay, and North Hempstead.

They will last between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to facilitate paving.

Additionally, NYSDOT reminded drivers that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.