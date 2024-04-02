Closures Scheduled For This Hempstead Parkway: Here's Where, When

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that on Thursday, April 4, both directions of the Loop Parkway will be shuttered overnight in the town of Hempstead.

These closures, which will occur from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., are meant to facilitate the ongoing repairs of the drawbridge over Long Creek.

Those who need access between the Long Island mainland and the Long Beach barrier island during the closures will be encouraged to use a detour via the Long Beach Bridge (or Long Beach Boulevard), which connects the City of Long Beach and the Village of Island Park.

NYSDOT also reminded drivers that the speed limit along this work zone has been lowered from 55 miles per hour to 35, warning that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

