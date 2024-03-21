A Few Clouds 40°

Closure Scheduled On Northern State Parkway In Oyster Bay: Here's When

A ramp on the Northern State Parkway on Long Island will be closed overnight, traffic authorities announced.

The Exit 37A ramp on the Northern State Parkway will be closed overnight on Monday, March 25, transportation officials said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
On Monday, March 25, the Exit 37A ramp on the eastbound Northern State Parkway connecting to the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Oyster Bay will be closed, according to the New York Department of Transportation.

The closure, which will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., will be used to facilitate highway maintenance.

During that time, drivers who need that ramp are encouraged to continue to Exit 38 and turn left onto Sunnyside Boulevard southbound for access to the Long Island Expressway. 

