Man Drowns At Long Island Beach

Police are investigating the drowning death of a man that happened at a Long Island beach overnight.

Two men who were swimming in the water at Smith Point Beach in Shirley were struck by a large wave just before 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Suffolk County Police said.

One of the men made it back to the shore and the other was pulled out into the water.

Members of the United States Coast Guard and members of the Mastic Beach Fire Department pulled the victim from the water.

The 54-year-old man was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

