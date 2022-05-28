Man Charged For Spray Painting 'KKK' On East Meadow Urgent Care, Police Say

A man who police say spray painted the letters "KKK" on a Long Island medical facility has been apprehended.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 in East Meadow.

The man allegedly used spray paint to graffiti the side wall of Urgent Care located at 2310 Hempstead Turnpike, according to police.

The letters "KKK" and other non-bias graffiti were sprayed on the wall, said police.

On Saturday, May 28, Nassau County Police announced the arrest of Carlos Aguilar, age 25, of East Meadow in connection to the incident.

Aguilar was charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal mischief/hate crime,

Making graffiti.

He was released and issued a desk appearance ticket, police said.

