Man Wanted For Spray Painting 'KKK' On East Meadow Urgent Care, Police Say

Do you know him?

Police investigators on Long Island are asking the public's help in locating a man they say spray painting the letters "KKK" on a medical facility.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 in East Meadow.

The man (shown above) allegedly used spray paint to graffiti the side wall of Urgent Care located at 2310 Hempstead Turnpike, according to police.

The letters "KKK" and other non-bias graffiti were sprayed on the wall, said police.

The subject is described as a being approximately 20 years old, with black hair, wearing a black and gray jacket, with black and white shorts and sneakers

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

