Freeport Man Caught Stealing Cash From Co-Worker, Leading To Arrest For Other Crimes: Police

The incident occurred in Wantagh on Monday, April 8, according to Nassau County Police.

Just after noon on that day, 21-year-old Jaquore Blaylock had allegedly taken cash from his coworker’s purse, which was inside her desk at the Merrick Jeep Chrysler Dodge, located at 3614 Sunrise Highway, where both worked.

When police arrived at the dealership to arrest him, Blaylock fled the scene on foot. He was later nabbed near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Locust Avenue, though authorities claimed that he injured officers while resisting arrest.

After an investigation, it was discovered that Blaylock, who is from Freeport, was responsible for additional incidents in December 2023, including additional larcenies and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is charged with the following:

Assault, two counts;

Petit larceny;

Resisting arrest;

Grand larceny, third- and fourth-degree;

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Reckless driving; and

Criminal possession of stolen property.

Blaylock is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 10 at First District Court in Hempstead.

