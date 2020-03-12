Long Island Man Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

A 23-year-old Long Island man was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at the intersection of Veteran's Highway and Suffolk Avenue in Islandia, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to investigators, Brandon Saez, of Brentwood, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Veteran’s Highway when he collided with a 2012 Honda CRV at the intersection of Suffolk Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Saez was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Francisco Bonilla, 68, of Islandia, and adult passengers, one in each vehicle, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

