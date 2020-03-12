Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Long Island Hit-Run Crash
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 23-year-old Long Island man was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at the intersection of Veteran's Highway and Suffolk Avenue in Islandia, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to investigators, Brandon Saez, of Brentwood, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Veteran’s Highway when he collided with a 2012 Honda CRV at the intersection of Suffolk Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Saez was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Francisco Bonilla, 68, of Islandia, and adult passengers, one in each vehicle, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.