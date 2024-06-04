It happened on the evening of Monday, June 3 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 7 p.m., a fire broke out at Omega Auto Body, located at 16 Jerusalem Avenue.

When officers and the Hicksville Fire Department arrived at the scene to battle the blaze, flames were pouring out of the building.

Several additional fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and refused treatment, police said; a third firefighter’s eye was injured in the blaze and was taken to a local hospital.

Though police said the investigation into the fire is ongoing, they clarified that the cause was electrical and it does not appear to be suspicious.

