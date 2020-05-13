Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Long Island Man Killed After Being Struck By Mercedes-Benz, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A Long Island man was killed after being struck by a Mercedes-Benz, police say.
A Long Island man was killed after being struck by a Mercedes-Benz, police say.

It happened on Wednesday, May 13 at 12:15 p.m. in Coram.

A Shoreham man was driving the 2010 Mercedes northbound on North Ocean Avenue, near Hawkins Road, when the vehicle struck the man who walked into the roadway into the path of the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

William Moschetto, 33, of Mount Sinai, was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

