Breaking News: Nassau County Congressman Tom Suozzi Says He's Running For Governor
Police & Fire

Latest Dog Stolen During Long Island Home Burglary Has Been Returned

Joe Lombardi
The 3-month old French Bulldog, a male named Zushi. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

For the second time in days, a dog stolen during a Long Island home burglary is now back at home.

Both dogs are French Bulldogs.

The latest Suffolk County incident happened between Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7 a.m.

A person or people broke into a Bay Shore home at one Farrington Avenue through a back door and stole clothing, cash, and a 3-month old French Bulldog, a male named Zushi, Suffolk County Police said.

On Monday, Nov. 29, police announced Zushi has been returned to his owner.

The investigation is continuing, police said.             

A day before Zushi was stolen, the Suffolk County PD announced that a 4-year-old female French Bulldog named Stella who was stolen during a Huntington home burglary was located more than 40 miles away from the scene of the crime which happened on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, in Center Moriches.

