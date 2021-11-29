Latest Dog Stolen During Long Island Home Burglary Has Been Returned

For the second time in days, a dog stolen during a Long Island home burglary is now back at home.

Both dogs are French Bulldogs.

The latest Suffolk County incident happened between Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7 a.m.

A person or people broke into a Bay Shore home at one Farrington Avenue through a back door and stole clothing, cash, and a 3-month old French Bulldog, a male named Zushi, Suffolk County Police said.

On Monday, Nov. 29, police announced Zushi has been returned to his owner.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

A day before Zushi was stolen, the Suffolk County PD announced that a 4-year-old female French Bulldog named Stella who was stolen during a Huntington home burglary was located more than 40 miles away from the scene of the crime which happened on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, in Center Moriches.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.