Dog Stolen During Long Island Home Burglary Has Been Located

A dog who was stolen during a Long Island home burglary has been located more than 40 miles away from the scene of the crime.

A person or people entered a home in Huntington, located on Robin Lane between approximately 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, and stole the French Bulldog and a Sony PlayStation 5, Suffolk County Police said.

The French Bulldog, 4-year-old Stella, was located Saturday, Nov. 27 on Rhododendron Drive in Center Moriches.

She has been returned to her owners.

The investigation into the burglary is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the burglary to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

