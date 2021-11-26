Contact Us
Police & Fire

Dog Stolen During Long Island Home Burglary

The area of Robin Lane in Huntington where the incident happened.
The area of Robin Lane in Huntington where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a residential burglary in which a dog was stolen on Long Island.

A person or people entered a home in Huntington, located on Robin Lane between approximately 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, and stole a French Bulldog and a Sony PlayStation 5, Suffolk County Police said.

The French Bulldog, Stella, is 4 years old and approximately 20 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the burglary to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

