Dog Stolen During Long Island Home Burglary

An investigation is underway after a residential burglary in which a dog was stolen on Long Island.

A person or people entered a home in Huntington, located on Robin Lane between approximately 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, and stole a French Bulldog and a Sony PlayStation 5, Suffolk County Police said.

The French Bulldog, Stella, is 4 years old and approximately 20 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the burglary to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.