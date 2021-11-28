Dog Stolen During Long Island Home Burglary For Second Time In Three Days

For the second time in three days, a dog has been stolen during a Long Island home burglary.

Both dogs are French Bulldogs.

The latest incident happened between Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7 a.m., also in Suffolk County.

A person or people broke into a Bay Shore home at one Farrington Avenue through a back door and stole clothing, cash, and a 3-month old French Bulldog, a male named Zushi, Suffolk County Police said.

A day earlier, the Suffolk County PD announced that a 4-year-old female French Bulldog named Stella who was stolen during a Huntington home burglary was located more than 40 miles away from the scene of the crime, in Center Moriches.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the latest incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

