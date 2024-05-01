Trio Swipes $5K Necklace From Westbury Victim, Police Say

The Westbury incident occurred on Monday, April 29 at 5 p.m., according to Nassau County Police.

A 74-year-old woman was walking on Salisbury Park Drive near the intersection of Port Lane when a light-colored sedan pulled up alongside her.

Two of the sedan’s passengers, a pair of women, got out of the vehicle and walked up to the victim. They each placed plastic necklaces around the victim’s neck before getting back in the car and driving off, heading west on Salisbury Park Drive.

Once the car had left, the woman realized that her necklace, which she had been wearing before the incident and that was worth about $5,000, had been taken.

Police said the driver of the sedan was described as a heavy-set Middle Eastern man between 30 and 40 years old; the two women were also described as Middle Eastern, with one appearing between 30 and 40 years old and the other one being approximately 20.

No other information has been provided. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

