Know Them? Duo Wanted For 'Distraction Theft' At Valley Stream Convenience Store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women seen on surveillance footage stealing from a Long Island 7-Eleven store.

The theft occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Valley Stream, at the 7-Eleven store on North Central Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said the women approached the cashier and asked them to load four prepaid Visa gift cards with $500 each, totaling $2,000.

They then “deceived” the cashier, causing confusion, before taking the loaded gift cards without paying for them, police said.

The suspects are described as two white women in their 30s or 40s. One was wearing a black puffer coat, long skirt and black hat, while the other had on a green puffer hooded vest and long skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-6500 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.