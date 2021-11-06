Contact Us
ID Released For Man Killed After Being Hit By Two Vehicles Moments Apart On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
The identity has been released of a  man who was killed after being struck by two vehicles moments apart on a Long Island roadway.

The man was running in Selden across Middle County Road, near Adirondack Drive, when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee knocking him to the middle of the roadway at approximately 6:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, now identified as Ireneusz Matuk, age 66, of Selden, was then struck by a westbound 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, said police.

Matuk was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

