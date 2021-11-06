Man Killed After Being Hit By Two Vehicles Moments Apart On Long Island

A man was killed after being struck by two vehicles moments apart on a Long Island roadway.

The man was running in Selden across Middle County Road, near Adirondack Drive, when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee knocking him to the middle of the roadway at approximately 6:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was then struck by a westbound 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, said police.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

