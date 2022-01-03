Four Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out At Nassau County Residence

Four people were hospitalized following a residential fire on Long Island.

The fire took place around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 2 on Camp Road in Massapequa at a group residence, the Nassau County Police said.

Upon arrival, responders found smoke coming from the second floor. All residents had exited the home except for a 54-year-old man still on the second floor, police said.

The Massapequa Fire Department extinguished the fire and removed the victim from the home.

The Massapequa FD transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Also transported were two 74-year-old males and a 60-year-old male that suffered burns to his face and hands.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal was on scene along with Arson Bomb Squad detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

