Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Nears 25 Percent; These Are Most-Affected Communities
Police & Fire

54-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries Following Nassau County House Fire

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police have identified a 54-year-old man who died from injuries sustained in a fire at a Long Island home.
Police have identified a 54-year-old man who died from injuries sustained in a fire at a Long Island home. Photo Credit: Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash

Police have identified a 54-year-old man who died from injuries sustained in a fire at a Long Island home.

Salvatore Strano, of Massapequa, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Monday, Jan. 3.

NCPD said the fire happened at a home on Camp Road in Massapequa at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

When responders arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the second floor.

Police said all residents had exited the home by the time responders arrived, except Strano, who was still on the second floor. 

The Massapequa Fire Department extinguished the fire and brought Strano to the hospital for treatment, NCPD said.

Two 74-year-old men and a 60-year-old man were also hospitalized, police said.

NCPD said the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.