54-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries Following Nassau County House Fire

Police have identified a 54-year-old man who died from injuries sustained in a fire at a Long Island home.

Salvatore Strano, of Massapequa, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Monday, Jan. 3.

NCPD said the fire happened at a home on Camp Road in Massapequa at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

When responders arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the second floor.

Police said all residents had exited the home by the time responders arrived, except Strano, who was still on the second floor.

The Massapequa Fire Department extinguished the fire and brought Strano to the hospital for treatment, NCPD said.

Two 74-year-old men and a 60-year-old man were also hospitalized, police said.

NCPD said the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

