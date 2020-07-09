Child In Serious Condition After Being Pulled From Pool At Long Island Home

An unresponsive child was pulled out of a pool on Long Island and is currently hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

The Suffolk County Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where an unresponsive child was pulled from a pool at a home in the hamlet of Great River in the Town of Islip.

Officers responded to Pinetree Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, after receiving a 911 call reporting that a 7-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the home’s pool.

Police said that the boy, who is a relative of the homeowners, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in serious condition.

He is expected to be transferred to the Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park for additional treatment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8352.

