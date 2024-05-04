Located in the town of Oyster Bay village of Centre Island, it's now listed for $13.75 million, according to its listing.

The estate, which has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, is owned by Fox News star Sean Hannity, the Wall Street Journal reported, who announced on his television show that he had officially left New York to live in “the great free state of Florida.”

Sitting on nearly 6 acres of land, the home boasts 500 feet of Oyster Bay frontage and an 81-foot private dock.

Also on the grounds is a par three golf course, tennis court, and resort-style swimming pool.

Indoors, plenty of custom details abound, from the marble countertop to the millwork in all bedrooms to the primary bathroom, which features dual vanities, dual walk-in closets, a soaking tub, and a steam shower.

Meant for entertaining, the living room is designed for indoor-outdoor living and opens up to a terrace with fire features that overlook the bay.

Hannity’s sprawling estate was purchased in 2008 for $8.5 million, according to public records.

Other features include a wet bar and exercise room.

“Like so many Americans, I left New York for good,” Hannity, a New York City native who grew up in Franklin Square, said on air, confirming that he has no plans on returning.

“[I’m] not going back…I’ve wanted to do [it] for years.”

The 62-year-old Hannity attended Sacred Heart Seminary in Hempstead, St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary in Uniondale, and then Adelphi University, and NYU.

The home is listed by Nest Seekers International. For more information, click here.

