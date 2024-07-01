Fatal DWI: Woman Nabbed For Old Bethpage Crash, Police Say

The Old Bethpage incident occurred on Friday, June 28, Nassau County Police said.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., 64-year-old Cheryl Bergenstock was driving a 2023 Subaru Forester on Round Swamp Road.

Near the intersection of Winding Road, Bergenstock, who was allegedly drunk at the time, hit a 2019 Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla’s driver, 82-year-old Alan Goldsand, was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bergenstock, who is from East Meadow, was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

She was arrested after an investigation and charged with:

Vehicular assault;

Assault; and

Driving while intoxicated.

At her arraignment, Bergenstock pleaded not guilty. She is due back in court on Tuesday, July 2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.