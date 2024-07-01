Fair 77°

Fatal DWI: Woman Nabbed For Old Bethpage Crash, Police Say

A woman has been arrested on multiple charges including vehicular assault after she allegedly drove drunk in a crash that killed one man.

Round Swamp Road near the intersection of Winding Road in Old Bethpage.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
The Old Bethpage incident occurred on Friday, June 28, Nassau County Police said.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., 64-year-old Cheryl Bergenstock was driving a 2023 Subaru Forester on Round Swamp Road.

Near the intersection of Winding Road, Bergenstock, who was allegedly drunk at the time, hit a 2019 Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla’s driver, 82-year-old Alan Goldsand, was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bergenstock, who is from East Meadow, was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

She was arrested after an investigation and charged with:

  • Vehicular assault;
  • Assault; and
  • Driving while intoxicated.

At her arraignment, Bergenstock pleaded not guilty. She is due back in court on Tuesday, July 2. 

