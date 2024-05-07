Internationally Wanted Jewel Thief Steals $17K Watch In Manhasset: Police

Forty-nine-year-old Yaorong Wan, who lives in Queens, was arrested on Saturday, May 4 for the Manhasset incident, which happened nearly three weeks before, according to Nassau County Police.

Wan, on Friday, April 19, is alleged to have walked into London Jewelers, located at 2046 Northern Boulevard.

Once inside, police said he distracted the salesperson using a sleight of hand and stole a $17,000 Chopard watch.

A search warrant was issued for Wan. When executed by Nassau detectives, the

NYPD Major Case Squad, and the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, the stolen watch was discovered alongside more proceeds from other thefts.

Additionally, Wan was reportedly discovered to be wanted for similar jewelry deception thefts across the US.

At the time of his arrest, police claimed Wan also had an active INTERPOL Red Notice and an arrest warrant from the Republic of Korea for a $332,000 jewelry theft, which Wan is said to have committed in Seoul, Korea in September 2018.

He reportedly illegally entered the US via California in December 2023; however, police said he was arrested and released after pleading asylum. Wan’s next federal court date is scheduled for January 2025.

For the Manhasset crime, Wan is charged with grand larceny.

He is due at the Hempstead First District Court on Monday, May 6.

