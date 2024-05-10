28-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Brookville Crash

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in Brookville.

According to Nassau County Police, a 28-year-old man was operating a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Cedar Swamp Road when he struck a 2000 Hino Dump Truck being operated by a 55-year-old man who was traveling westbound on Hemlock Drive turning onto Cedar Swamp Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jericho Fire Department Paramedic. His identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

