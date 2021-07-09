Body Found Of Man Who Went Missing While Fishing With Son Off Long Island Coast

The body of a man who went missing after he fell overboard while fishing with his son off the Long Island coast has been found.

Christopher Calma, age 50, of Bethpage, was fishing with the 14-year-old boy on a 2020 22-foot Sea Fox Commander on Northport Bay when he fell into the water at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Suffolk County Police said.

On Tuesday night, July 8, Suffolk County Police announced Calma's body had been recovered.

Suffolk County PD Marine Bureau officers were assisted in the search by Aviation Section, United States Coast Guard, multiple fire departments, Nassau County Police, and the Huntington Harbor Master.

Calma’s son was not injured.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

