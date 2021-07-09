Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Latest Timeline: Tropical Storm Elsa Brings Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds To Northeast
Police & Fire

Body Found Of Man Who Went Missing While Fishing With Son Off Long Island Coast

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Northport Bay (with red marker).
Northport Bay (with red marker). Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of a man who went missing after he fell overboard while fishing with his son off the Long Island coast has been found.

Christopher Calma, age 50, of Bethpage, was fishing with the 14-year-old boy on a 2020 22-foot Sea Fox Commander on Northport Bay when he fell into the water at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Suffolk County Police said.

On Tuesday night, July 8, Suffolk County Police announced Calma's body had been recovered.

Suffolk County PD Marine Bureau officers were assisted in the search by Aviation Section, United States Coast Guard, multiple fire departments, Nassau County Police, and the Huntington Harbor Master.

Calma’s son was not injured. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.