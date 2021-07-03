ID Released For Man Who Went Missing While Fishing With Son Off Long Island Coast

Police have identified a man who went after he fell overboard while fishing with his son off the Long Island coast.

Christopher Calma, age 50, was fishing with the 14-year-old boy on a 2020 22-foot Sea Fox Commander on Northport Bay when he fell into the water at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Suffolk County Police said.

Calma's place of residence has not yet been released.

Suffolk County PD Marine Bureau officers are being assisted in the search by Aviation Section, United States Coast Guard, multiple fire departments, Nassau County Police, and the Huntington Harbor Master.

Calma’s son was not injured. The search is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

