Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Nassau Man Charged With DWI After Fatally Striking Pedestrian
News

Search Underway For Man Who Fell Overboard While Boating With Son Off Long Island Coast

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
United States Coast Guard
United States Coast Guard Photo Credit: US Coast Guard

A search is underway for a 52-year-old missing boater off the Long Island coast.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report at around 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 3, that the man had fallen overboard from his boat in Northport Bay in Huntingto while out with his son in Huntington. 

He is described as wearing dark clothes and was not wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said.

Currently searching are crews from:

  • Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck 45-foot response boat
  • Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
  • Northport Police Department
  • Northport Fire Department
  • Huntington Harbormaster
  • Nassau County Police
  • Suffolk County Police divers

Anyone with possible information on the man's whereabouts is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4421.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.