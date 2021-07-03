Search Underway For Man Who Fell Overboard While Boating With Son Off Long Island Coast

A search is underway for a 52-year-old missing boater off the Long Island coast.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report at around 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 3, that the man had fallen overboard from his boat in Northport Bay in Huntingto while out with his son in Huntington.

He is described as wearing dark clothes and was not wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said.

Currently searching are crews from:

Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck 45-foot response boat

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

Northport Police Department

Northport Fire Department

Huntington Harbormaster

Nassau County Police

Suffolk County Police divers

Anyone with possible information on the man's whereabouts is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4421.

