5 Nabbed After Driver Points Gun At Another Vehicle On Mineola Street, Police Say

Five people are facing charges following an apparent road rage incident on a Long Island street.

Nassau County Police were called at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with reports of a disturbance in Mineola, on Jericho Turnpike near Willis Avenue.

The 23-year-old victim told police that another driver in an Acura MDX had pointed a gun at him before fleeing the scene, police said.

A short time later, investigators located the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Holly Avenue near Front Street.

The 27-year-old driver, Darryl Walker, of Amityville, was arrested along with three other adults and a 16-year-old girl.

Police later released a photo showing the handgun and ammunition that was reportedly recovered.

Walker is facing multiple charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and menacing.

The remaining suspects, including the teen, are all charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police identified the remaining adult defendants as:

Inaya Rabsatt, age 22, of Uniondale

Lamel Robinson, age 29, of Copiague

Alexis Clark, age 25, of Buffalo

All five were scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Oct. 28, at First District Court in Hempstead.

