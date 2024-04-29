Family Affair: Brothers Nabbed During Rockville Centre Shooting Incident, Police Say

It happened in Rockville Centre on Saturday, April 27, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. on that day, three men got into a physical fight outside of a housing complex at 30 Old Mill Court.

During the fight, 56-year-old Kevin Cooper accidentally discharged a loaded 9-millimeter Taurus handgun that was inside his sweatshirt pocket. The shot caused injuries in his abdomen, police said.

The shot also caused those involved in the fight to begin to disperse, including Kevin S. Cooper Jr., age 34, who proceeded to point a second handgun at a 50-year-old woman before allegedly hitting her with said gun. Authorities said she had to be hospitalized because of the injuries Cooper Jr. inflicted on her.

A third person, 27-year-old Devin Cooper (Cooper Jr.’s brother), ran after another fleeing victim.

According to police, Cooper Jr. pointed the handgun — a defaced .22 caliber American Tactical — at the victim running from his brother, then handed Devin the weapon. Devin fired two rounds in the direction of the fleeing man.

Police arrested all three of the men, who live at the same address, and recovered both firearms.

All three men are charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts, second-, third-, and fourth-degree;

Reckless endangerment; and

Criminal possession of a firearm.

Cooper Jr. was given an additional charge of assault.

His arraignment, along with Devin Cooper’s, was scheduled for Sunday, April 28 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

Cooper will be arraigned when it is medically practical.

