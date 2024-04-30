Starting on Monday, May 6, and lasting for the next two weeks, both directions of the Loop Parkway in Hempstead will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

The closures, which are weather permitting, are to establish a new traffic pattern facilitating the ongoing steel deck replacement project on the Long Creek drawbridge.

Drivers needing to use the parkway during the construction times will be detoured via the Long Beach Bridge — which connects the City of Long Beach and the Village of Island Park — for access between the Long Beach barrier island and Long Island’s mainland.

Additionally, NYSDOT officials reminded drivers that the speed limit in the area was lowered from 55 to 35 miles per hour and that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

Electronic message boards near the bridge will display any additional information about the closures.

