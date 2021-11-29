37-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Long Island man overnight.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 in West Islip.

The man was driving a 2014 Honda sedan eastbound on the Sunrise Service Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, drove into the grass median between the service road and express portion of Sunrise Highway, and crashed into the concrete wall that supports the Robert Moses Causeway, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Joseph J. Pehowich, Jr. age 37, of Lindenhurst, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

