ID Released For Elmont Man, 28, Killed In Garden City Crash

The identity has been released of a person killed in a two-vehicle crash on a Long Island roadway.

It happened on Saturday, June 29, at 3:50 p.m. in Garden City.

A 28-year-old man operating a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a 2007 Lexus operated by a 66-year-old man on Old Country Road near Prescott Street.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He's now been identified as Sanan Malik, age 28, of Elmont.

The 2007 Lexus was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing.

