22-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Nassau County Business

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbing a Long Island business.

Yusef Britton, of Far Rockaway, was charged with first- and second-degree robbery, according to an announcement from the Nassau County Police Department on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Police said the robbery happened at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Fazieah Smoke Shop, located at 2 Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood.

NCPD said Britton and another male suspect who hasn't yet been apprehended entered the business, and the suspect who hasn't been apprehended displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the employees.

The employees complied, and Britton and the other suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

NCPD said there were no customers in the store at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Britton is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Dec. 12, police reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

