Fatal Massapequa Crash: 21-Year-Old Drove High, T-Boned Car, Fled In Police Car, DA Alleges

Rachel Lodice, age 21 of Jericho, faced her arraignment on Wednesday, June 4 for the Massapequa crash, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Original Report - Jericho Woman Driving Drunk Flees Fatal Massapequa Crash In Stolen Cruiser: Police

On the evening of Tuesday, April 23, Lodice began driving her 2023 Kia Rio, heading south on Hicksville Road at a high rate of speed and under the influence of marijuana.

She reportedly drove erratically, at multiple points crossing the double-yellow line, going around meridians, and blowing through red lights.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., Lodice ran another red light, this time at the intersection of Hicksville Road and Sunrise Highway, where the t-boned a 2022 Nissan Altima driven by 64-year-old Cynthia Mitchell.

In the crash, Mitchell suffered extensive injuries. She was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a local hospital.

Mitchell’s passenger, who has not been identified, also was injured, suffering several broken ribs and a spleen hematoma.

According to the DA’s Office, a Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety Officer saw the crash and stopped to help.

The officer assisted Lodice and asked her to stay at the scene while he helped Mitchell.

However, Lodice allegedly got into the police cruiser and headed east on Sunrise Highway, away from the crash. She traveled for miles before stopping at a dead end on Neptune Avenue in Seaford.

The officer’s vehicle was disabled using a “kill” switch to disengage the engine and the 21-year-old was arrested.

“Rachel Lodice was allegedly high on marijuana when she drove a harrowing several miles down Hicksville Road, speeding into oncoming traffic, weaving in and out of lanes, running red lights, and narrowly missing other cars,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“Cynthia was a wife and mother to a teenage daughter who will now graduate high school this month with an empty seat where her mother should be sitting beaming with pride… Our thoughts remain with Cynthia’s family and friends as they grieve her tremendous loss.”

Lodice was charged with the following:

Manslaughter;

Vehicular manslaughter;

Assault, second- and third-degree;

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting as a felony;

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting as a misdemeanor;

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs;

Grand larceny, third- and fourth-degree; and

Reckless driving.

She pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Monday, July 8.

If convicted, Lodice faces up to seven-and-a-third to 22 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.