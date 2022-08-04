Support Pours In For Family Of 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Mineola

Friends of a vibrant Long Island woman allegedly shot and killed in her luxury apartment building by her boyfriend have stepped up to help her family cover funeral expenses.

Marivel Estevez, age 39, of Mineola, was killed by her 55-year-old boyfriend Mark E. Small, of Elmont, around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, in her apartment at the Allure of Mineola, said the Nassau County Police.

In a bizarre twist, Small then stole Estevez's dog and took off on the Long Island Expressway where he got into an accident, police said.

While he was awaiting police arrival, Small got out of the vehicle and the dog jumped out, he went to get the dog and was hit by a car, police said.

The dog was safely recovered. Small was hospitalized with injuries before he was arrested and charged with her murder, police said.

Since her death, Estevez's friends started a GoFundMe to help her family, who were hit hard by her death, they said on the site which has raised more than $10,000 of a $15,000 goal.

"Anyone who knew Marivel loved her," the GoFundMe said. "She was a breath of fresh air with a smile that would light up any room."

Her friends are asking that in lieu of flowers, monetary donations be sent to offset the cost of funeral expenses.

"Please help to support her family by donating any amount small or large," the GoFundMe said.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

