Suspect In Custody After 39-Year-Old Woman Found Shot, Killed In Mineola

A suspect is in custody after a homicide that occurred at an apartment building on Long Island.

Officers in Mineola responded to a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at 140 Old Country Road.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 39-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds, Nassau County Police said.

The woman, now identified as Marivel Estevez, a resident of the apartment complex, was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, police announced the arrest of 55-year-old Mark E. Small.

Small has been charged with:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Police are expected to announce more details on the case at a press conference later in the day on Wednesday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.