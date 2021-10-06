Contact Us
News

Two Women Accused Of Stealing $43K From Long Island Employer

Nicole Valinote
The business is located at 1900 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, SCPD said. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Two women were arrested and accused of stealing more than $43,000 from their Long Island employer over a nine-month period.

While employed at Goodwill Industries, Elana Sofia, age 29, of Port Jefferson, and Sandra Bonilla, age 33, of Brentwood, stole from the company's bank deposits from November 2020 until August 2021, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

SCPD said Sofia was arrested on Monday, Oct. 4, and Bonilla was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Both women were charged with third-degree grand larceny, authorities said.

SCPD said Sofia was arraigned on Tuesday, and Bonilla is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

