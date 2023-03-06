Rapper Fetty Luciano Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting At Glen Cove Mansion During Party

Rapper Fetty Luciano has pleaded not guilty to a host of charges stemming from a shooting at a Long Island mansion that sent three people to the hospital.

The Def Jam artist, whose real name is Remy Marshall, appeared in Nassau County Court on Friday, March 3, where he was formally indicted on weapon and assault charges for the shooting that occurred at a pool party at the Mansion at Glen Cove in July 2022.

Prosecutors said Marshall, age 27, of Brooklyn, got into an argument with another partygoer before returning a short time later with a gun. He allegedly tried to pistol whip the same partygoer in the head and the gun discharged, according to investigators.

The single bullet struck three people, including one victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The other victims were struck in the leg and elbow, police said. All three were treated at a hospital and released.

Marshall was arrested by Glen Cove Police more than a week after the incident.

“This defendant allegedly brought a loaded gun into a crowded private event and, during an altercation, discharged the weapon and struck three victims,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

“Thankfully, the defendant’s alleged reckless actions did not cause life-threatening injuries to the victims and no one else was hurt. I thank the Glen Cove Police Department for their work apprehending this defendant leading to today’s indictment.”

In court Friday, Marshall pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon - second degree (violent felony)

Three counts of assault - second degree (violent felony)

Attempted assault - second degree (felony)

Three counts of assault - third degree (misdemeanor)

Reckless endangerment - second degree (misdemeanor)

A judge set Marshall’s bail at $200,000 cash or $400,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, March 31.

If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

