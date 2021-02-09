New Capitol Riot Arrest Made On Long Island

A Long Island man has been charged in connection with the riot on the U.S. Capitol in federal court.

Greg Rubenacker, of Farmingdale, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 9, by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force based on witness evidence of Snapchat videos showing him inside the Capitol building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

A Long Island dee-jay, Rubenacker allegedly posted several Snapchat stories during the riot, including a shot of hundreds of rioters inside the building and one from inside the Capitol, in which he can be heard saying, “Holy S---! This is history! We took the Capitol!," according to the criminal complaint.

According to the documents, Rubenacker, who is the fifth Long Islander to be arrested in connection with the riot, was charged with:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful permission

Engaging in disorderly conduct with the intent to impede or disrupt government business or official functions

Uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb a session of Congress or either House of Congress

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings

Rubenacker also filmed himself smoking a joint, the documents said.

“Smoke out the Capitol, baby,” he can be seen saying on the video.

Several other Long Islanders face charges associated with the riot including a Huntington man, a retired FDNY firefighter from Freeport, a Lindenhurst train conductor, and an accountant from Bellmore.

Rubenaker is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court at 2:30 p.m., Feb. 9.

