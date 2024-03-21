Man Arrested For Fatal Uniondale Crash, Victim Remembered As 'Gentle, Nurturing'

Elvin J. Maradiaga, age 33 of Hempstead, was arrested in connection to the February crime, Nassau County Police announced on Thursday, March 41.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Uniondale.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash — which was near the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Liberty Street — they saw a blue 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had hit a pole and flipped over.

One passenger, 35-year-old Plainview man Alex Jose Banegas Figueroa, was inside the car in critical condition, while another person was found walking nearby. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

On Friday, March 1, Figueroa was pronounced dead.

He was remembered in his obituary and on GoFundMe as a hard worker, devoted father to a 3-year-old girl, soccer fanatic, and “a beacon of joy” with an infectious laugh.

In his spare time, Figueroa took care of horses.

“His love for these majestic animals reflected his gentle and nurturing nature, revealing a side of him that was truly compassionate and connected to the beauty of the natural world,” his obituary reads.

His partner is raising money for his family, who are heartbroken over the news. The campaign has gathered $7,000 of its $10,000 goal and can be viewed here.

Just days after Figueroa’s death, Maradiaga was arrested in connection with the crash.

He is charged with the following:

Manslaughter;

Assault;

Vehicular manslaughter;

Leaving the scene of an incident;

Vehicular assault; and

DWI.

At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Monday, March 25.

