$30K Gambling Scam: Man Nabbed For Scheme In Mineola

It happened on Monday, April 1 in Mineola, according to Nassau County Police.

On that day, a 57-year-old woman was contacted by the alleged scammer, who claimed to be a Microsoft employee.

He told the victim that she had a $30,000 gambling charge on her account.

Then, a short time later, another man called the victim, this time claiming to be from Chase Fraud Prevention. Police said that the second caller persuaded the woman to take out the $30,000 in cash from her Chase account, which the man would pick up from her home, in order to repay the debt.

While the woman initially agreed, she became suspicious after withdrawing the money and contacted the authorities.

After an investigation, police arrested Yongkang Weng, age 31, of Brooklyn.

Weng was charged with:

Attempted grand larceny;

Attempted conspiracy; and

Attempted scheme to defraud.

He is due to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 2 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Additionally, police encouraged anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-242-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

