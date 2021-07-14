Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed For Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria

Multiple Long Island beaches have temporarily closed for bathing after an excess of bacteria was discovered in the water.

The beaches in Rocky Point and Sound Beach have closed for bathing, according to an announcement from Suffolk County on Wednesday, July 14. Valley Grove Beach located in Eatons Neck remains closed.

County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott said bathing in water that is contaminated with bacteria can cause "gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat."

The county said the beaches will open again when testing shows that the amount of bacteria has subsided to acceptable levels.

