Alleged Thief Caught After Multi-Car Crash In Roosevelt

The chain of events happened on Friday, May 31, and began in Freeport, according to the Nassau County Police.

Near Broadway and North Columbus Avenue in Freeport, 30-year-old Jarred Sowers allegedly walked up to a 27-year-old woman, grabbed the necklace from her neck, and drove off in a white sedan.

A short time later, at ​​the intersection of Nassau Road and Woods Avenue in Roosevelt, Sowers reportedly hit two other cars, injuring a 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, who were both taken to a local hospital.

Sowers, who is from Hempstead, then ran from the scene of the crash.

Police found and attempted to arrest the alleged thief on West Columbia Street in Hempstead; Sowers reportedly resisted arrest and injured an officer in the process but was eventually apprehended.

An investigation purportedly revealed that Sowers had not only stolen the car he had been driving – a white 2018 Mercedes Benz — from a Uniondale home on Friday, May 24 but that he had also swiped two bicycles from two separate Roosevelt residences.

Sowers was charged with:

Robbery;

Assault;

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Leaving the scene of an incident, two counts;

Petit larceny, two counts;

Criminal trespass; and

Resisting arrest.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Tuesday, June 4.

