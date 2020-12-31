Man Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

A man was killed after being struck by a train on the Long Island Railroad.

The incident took place around 5:52 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 31 in Suffolk County, when the 4:41 train from Southampton due at Penn Station at 7:02 a.m. struck an "authorized person" on the tracks west of Sayville, said an MTA spokesperson.

Montauk Branch service was suspended between Babylon and Patchogue.

The incident resulted in three delayed trains. At 7:49 a.m. service was restored on the Montauk Branch with residual delays.

The MTA Police continue to investigate the incident, but said a preliminary investigation shows no criminality involved.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

