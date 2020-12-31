Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Injured In Broad-Daylight Long Island Shooting
News

Man Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was hit and killed on the tracks just west of the Sayville Station.
A man was hit and killed on the tracks just west of the Sayville Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after being struck by a train on the Long Island Railroad.

The incident took place around 5:52 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 31 in Suffolk County, when the 4:41 train from Southampton due at Penn Station at 7:02 a.m. struck an "authorized person" on the tracks west of Sayville, said an MTA spokesperson.

Montauk Branch service was suspended between Babylon and Patchogue. 

The incident resulted in three delayed trains. At 7:49 a.m. service was restored on the Montauk Branch with residual delays. 

The MTA Police continue to investigate the incident, but said a preliminary investigation shows no criminality involved. 

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.